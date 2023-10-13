Hello User
Cyient DLM share price Today Live Updates : Cyient DLM sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cyient DLM stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 691.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 694.2 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient DLM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient DLM

On the last day of trading for Cyient DLM, the stock opened at 691.4 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 712.15, while the lowest price was 687.25. The market capitalization of the company is 5562.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 779, and the 52-week low is 401. The BSE volume for the day was 5134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Cyient DLM share price update :Cyient DLM trading at ₹694.2, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹691.4

The current data indicates that the stock price of Cyient DLM is 694.2. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.8.

13 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Cyient DLM share price NSE Live :Cyient DLM trading at ₹695.1, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹691.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Cyient DLM is 695.1 with a percent change of 0.54. The net change is 3.7.

13 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Cyient DLM stock today was 687.25, while the high price was 712.15.

13 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Cyient DLM share price Live :Cyient DLM closed at ₹691.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cyient DLM on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5134. The closing price for the day was 691.4.

