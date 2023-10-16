comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Cyient DLM share price Today Live Updates : Cyient DLM closed today at 687, up 0.04% from yesterday's 686.75
Cyient DLM share price Today Live Updates : Cyient DLM closed today at ₹687, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹686.75

14 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

Cyient DLM stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 686.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 687 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient DLM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient DLMPremium
Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM opened and closed at 691.4. The stock's high for the day was 712.15, while the low was 683. The market capitalization of the company is 5456.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 779 and 401 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 12406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:38:49 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price NSE Live :Cyient DLM closed today at ₹687, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹686.75

The closing price of Cyient DLM stock today was 687, which represents a net change of 0.25 or a percent change of 0.04. Yesterday's closing price was 686.75.

16 Oct 2023, 05:45:28 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Cyient DLM stock today was 685, while the high price reached 699.35.

16 Oct 2023, 03:29:10 PM IST

Cyient DLM Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Cyient DLM Ltd stock is 403.00000, while the 52-week high price is 778.90000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:17:58 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price update :Cyient DLM trading at ₹688.45, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹686.75

The current stock price of Cyient DLM is 688.45 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.25% or 1.7 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:37:35 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price NSE Live :Cyient DLM trading at ₹690.25, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹686.75

The current data for Cyient DLM stock shows that the price is 690.25 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.51% and has gained 3.5 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:11:26 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Cyient DLM stock is 685 and the high price is 699.35.

16 Oct 2023, 01:46:47 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price Live :Cyient DLM trading at ₹691, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹686.75

The stock price of Cyient DLM is currently 691, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 4.25.

16 Oct 2023, 01:20:28 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Cyient DLM stock is 685 and the high price is 699.35.

16 Oct 2023, 01:11:12 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price NSE Live :Cyient DLM trading at ₹689.9, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹686.75

The current data for Cyient DLM stock shows that the price is 689.9 with a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.15, which further supports the positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests that Cyient DLM stock is performing well.

16 Oct 2023, 12:35:45 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price Today :Cyient DLM trading at ₹687, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹686.75

The current stock price of Cyient DLM is 687. There has been a 0.04% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

16 Oct 2023, 12:10:48 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Cyient DLM stock is 685, while the high price is 699.35.

16 Oct 2023, 11:56:02 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price update :Cyient DLM trading at ₹688.4, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹686.75

The current data for Cyient DLM stock shows that the price is at 688.4 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

16 Oct 2023, 11:19:09 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Cyient DLM stock is 685, while the high price is 699.35.

16 Oct 2023, 11:05:50 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price Today :Cyient DLM trading at ₹687.75, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹686.75

The current data for Cyient DLM stock shows that the stock price is 687.75 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change and the overall performance of the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 10:32:05 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price Live :Cyient DLM trading at ₹688.7, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹686.75

Cyient DLM stock is currently trading at a price of 688.7, with a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:19:07 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The Cyient DLM stock had a low price of 685 and a high price of 699.35 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:54:48 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price NSE Live :Cyient DLM trading at ₹690, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹686.75

The current data for Cyient DLM stock shows that the price is 690. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:05:31 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price Today :Cyient DLM trading at ₹688, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹691.4

The current data for Cyient DLM stock shows that the price is 688. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease of 3.4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 08:08:54 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price Live :Cyient DLM closed at ₹691.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cyient DLM on the BSE, a total of 12,406 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 691.4.

