Cyient DLM share price Today Live Updates : Cyient DLM closed today at ₹710, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹688.6

Cyient DLM's stock opened at ₹699.35 and closed at ₹686.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹699.35, while the lowest price was ₹685. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹5,448.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹779 and ₹401, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 26,653 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Cyient DLM share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kfin Technologies 454.7 -2.65 -0.58 493.0 271.05 7694.83 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals 1044.95 -3.9 -0.37 1164.0 960.0 6851.32 Cyient DLM 710.0 21.4 3.11 779.0 401.0 5630.73 Sai Silks (Kalamandir) 257.75 4.15 1.64 258.85 220.05 3953.01 HMA Agro Industries 723.65 -7.85 -1.07 839.95 564.8 3623.82

Cyient DLM Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Cyient DLM Ltd stock is 403.00000, while the 52-week high price is 778.90000.

Cyient DLM share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 677.06 10 Days 678.56 20 Days 678.06 50 Days 614.93 100 Days 585.40 300 Days 585.40

Cyient DLM share price rises more than 8% in intraday trade as Q2 net profit surges 106% Stock Market Today: Cyient DLM share prices rose more than 8% in intraday trades as its Q2 reported net profit at ₹14.7 crore more than doubled from ₹7.1 crore in the year ago quarter. This however was driven by higher other income https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/cyient-dlm-share-price-rises-more-than-8-in-intraday-trade-as-q2-net-profit-surges-106-11697524839325.html

