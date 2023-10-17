comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Cyient DLM share price Today Live Updates : Cyient DLM closed today at 710, up 3.11% from yesterday's 688.6
BackBack

Cyient DLM share price Today Live Updates : Cyient DLM closed today at ₹710, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹688.6

12 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Cyient DLM stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 3.11 %. The stock closed at 688.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient DLM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient DLMPremium
Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM's stock opened at 699.35 and closed at 686.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 699.35, while the lowest price was 685. The company's market capitalization is currently at 5,448.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 779 and 401, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 26,653 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:31:40 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price Today :Cyient DLM closed today at ₹710, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹688.6

Cyient DLM stock closed at 710 today, representing a 3.11% increase from the previous day's closing price of 688.6. The stock's net change for the day was 21.4.

17 Oct 2023, 06:24:54 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kfin Technologies454.7-2.65-0.58493.0271.057694.83
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1044.95-3.9-0.371164.0960.06851.32
Cyient DLM710.021.43.11779.0401.05630.73
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)257.754.151.64258.85220.053953.01
HMA Agro Industries723.65-7.85-1.07839.95564.83623.82
17 Oct 2023, 05:34:12 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Cyient DLM stock is 701.85, while the high price is 748.

17 Oct 2023, 03:26:50 PM IST

Cyient DLM Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Cyient DLM Ltd stock is 403.00000, while the 52-week high price is 778.90000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:19:28 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price Today :Cyient DLM trading at ₹708.55, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹688.6

Cyient DLM stock has a current price of 708.55. It has experienced a 2.9% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 19.95.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41:36 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kfin Technologies454.35-3.0-0.66493.0271.057688.91
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1045.0-3.85-0.371164.0960.06851.65
Cyient DLM707.819.22.79779.0401.05613.29
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)257.854.251.68258.85220.053954.55
HMA Agro Industries724.8-6.7-0.92839.95564.83629.58
17 Oct 2023, 02:38:22 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price update :Cyient DLM trading at ₹707.1, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹688.6

The stock price of Cyient DLM has increased by 2.69% or 18.5. The current price of the stock is 707.1.

17 Oct 2023, 02:23:41 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Cyient DLM stock is 701.85, while the high price is 748.

17 Oct 2023, 01:55:56 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price Today :Cyient DLM trading at ₹709.85, up 3.09% from yesterday's ₹688.6

The current data for Cyient DLM stock shows that the price is 709.85. There has been a percent change of 3.09, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 21.25, which means the stock has gained 21.25 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 01:32:59 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days677.06
10 Days678.56
20 Days678.06
50 Days614.93
100 Days585.40
300 Days585.40
17 Oct 2023, 01:20:00 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price rises more than 8% in intraday trade as Q2 net profit surges 106%

Stock Market Today: Cyient DLM share prices rose more than 8% in intraday trades as its Q2 reported net profit at 14.7 crore more than doubled from 7.1 crore in the year ago quarter. This however was driven by higher other income

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/cyient-dlm-share-price-rises-more-than-8-in-intraday-trade-as-q2-net-profit-surges-106-11697524839325.html

17 Oct 2023, 01:17:42 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price NSE Live :Cyient DLM trading at ₹709.25, up 3% from yesterday's ₹688.6

The current data for Cyient DLM stock shows that the price is 709.25, which represents a 3% increase. The net change is 20.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:14:52 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Cyient DLM stock is 701.85, while the high price is 748.

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:15 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kfin Technologies456.8-0.55-0.12493.0271.057730.37
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1049.951.10.11164.0960.06884.1
Cyient DLM708.019.42.82779.0401.05614.87
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)261.658.053.17258.85220.054012.82
HMA Agro Industries722.4-9.1-1.24839.95564.83617.56
17 Oct 2023, 12:33:24 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price update :Cyient DLM trading at ₹707.65, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹688.6

The current data for Cyient DLM stock shows that the price is 707.65, which represents a 2.77% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 19.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 12:20:18 PM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Cyient DLM stock is 701.85, and the high price is 748.

17 Oct 2023, 11:16:05 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price Today :Cyient DLM trading at ₹709.15, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹688.6

The stock price of Cyient DLM has increased by 2.98%, resulting in a net change of 20.55. The current stock price stands at 709.15.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15:17 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Cyient DLM stock is 702.4 and the high price is 748.

17 Oct 2023, 10:29:45 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price update :Cyient DLM trading at ₹710.1, up 3.12% from yesterday's ₹688.6

The current data for Cyient DLM stock shows that the price is 710.1. There has been a percent change of 3.12, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 21.5, meaning the stock has gained 21.5 points. Overall, the stock has experienced positive movement and has seen an increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20:39 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Cyient DLM stock is 702.4, while the high price is 748.

17 Oct 2023, 09:04:54 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price Today :Cyient DLM trading at ₹687, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹686.75

Cyient DLM stock currently has a price of 687. It has experienced a percent change of 0.04, indicating a small increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.25, suggesting a slight positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 08:06:23 AM IST

Cyient DLM share price Live :Cyient DLM closed at ₹686.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Cyient DLM trading on the BSE, a volume of 26,653 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 686.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App