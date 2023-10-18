Cyient DLM share price Today Live Updates : Cyient DLM closed today at ₹715, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹708.6

On the last day, Cyient DLM opened at ₹714.85 and closed at ₹688.6. The stock reached a high of ₹748 and a low of ₹701.85. The market capitalization of Cyient DLM is ₹5630.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹779 and the 52-week low is ₹401. The BSE volume for the stock was 68320 shares.
Cyient DLM share price Today :Cyient DLM closed today at ₹715, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹708.6
Cyient DLM share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kfin Technologies
|450.0
|-5.55
|-1.22
|493.0
|271.05
|7615.29
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1049.0
|4.05
|0.39
|1164.0
|960.0
|6877.88
|Cyient DLM
|715.0
|6.4
|0.9
|779.0
|401.0
|5670.39
|Senco Gold
|678.1
|8.9
|1.33
|695.0
|358.25
|5266.34
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|263.95
|6.2
|2.41
|263.65
|220.05
|4048.1
Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Cyient DLM stock is ₹705.8 and the high price is ₹725.
Cyient DLM Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Cyient DLM Ltd stock is 403.00000, while the 52-week high price is 778.90000.
Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Cyient DLM stock is ₹701.85 and the high price is ₹748.
Cyient DLM share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|681.09
|10 Days
|675.37
|20 Days
|678.46
|50 Days
|618.80
|100 Days
|586.92
|300 Days
|586.92
Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Cyient DLM stock reached a low price of ₹701.85 and a high price of ₹748.
Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Cyient DLM stock is ₹701.85, while the high price is ₹748.
Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Cyient DLM reached a low of ₹701.85 and a high of ₹748 on the current day.
Cyient DLM share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Cyient DLM stock today was ₹701.85, while the high price was ₹748.
Cyient DLM share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.48%
|3 Months
|43.22%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Cyient DLM share price Live :Cyient DLM closed at ₹688.6 on last trading day
On the last day of Cyient DLM BSE trading, there were 68,320 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹688.6.
