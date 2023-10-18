Cyient DLM share price Today Live Updates : Cyient DLM closed today at ₹715, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹708.6

On the last day, Cyient DLM opened at ₹714.85 and closed at ₹688.6. The stock reached a high of ₹748 and a low of ₹701.85. The market capitalization of Cyient DLM is ₹5630.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹779 and the 52-week low is ₹401. The BSE volume for the stock was 68320 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Cyient DLM Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Cyient DLM Ltd stock is 403.00000, while the 52-week high price is 778.90000.

Cyient DLM share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 681.09 10 Days 675.37 20 Days 678.46 50 Days 618.80 100 Days 586.92 300 Days 586.92

Cyient DLM share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.48% 3 Months 43.22% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -99999.99% 1 Year -99999.99%

Cyient DLM share price Live :Cyient DLM closed at ₹688.6 on last trading day On the last day of Cyient DLM BSE trading, there were 68,320 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹688.6.