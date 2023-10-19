Cyient DLM share price Today Live Updates : Cyient DLM Stock Dips in Trading Today

The stock price of Cyient DLM on the last day was ₹718.05 at the opening and ₹708.6 at the closing. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹725, while the lowest price was ₹705.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5,670.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹779 and ₹401 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 70,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.