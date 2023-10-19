Hello User
Cyient DLM share price Today Live Updates : Cyient DLM Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Cyient DLM stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 712.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 700.35 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient DLM stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient DLM

The stock price of Cyient DLM on the last day was 718.05 at the opening and 708.6 at the closing. The highest price recorded during the day was 725, while the lowest price was 705.8. The market capitalization of the company is 5,670.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 779 and 401 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 70,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Cyient DLM share price update :Cyient DLM trading at ₹700.35, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹712.7

The current data of Cyient DLM stock shows that the stock price is 700.35. There has been a percent change of -1.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.35, indicating a decrease of 12.35 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Cyient DLM share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.9%
3 Months43.83%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
19 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Cyient DLM share price Today :Cyient DLM trading at ₹715, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹708.6

Cyient DLM stock currently has a price of 715 and has experienced a 0.9% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 6.4 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Cyient DLM share price Live :Cyient DLM closed at ₹708.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Cyient DLM shares on the BSE was 70,268. The closing price for the shares was 708.6.

