The stock price of Cyient DLM on the last day was ₹718.05 at the opening and ₹708.6 at the closing. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹725, while the lowest price was ₹705.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5,670.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹779 and ₹401 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 70,268 shares.
The current data of Cyient DLM stock shows that the stock price is ₹700.35. There has been a percent change of -1.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.35, indicating a decrease of ₹12.35 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.9%
|3 Months
|43.83%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Cyient DLM stock currently has a price of ₹715 and has experienced a 0.9% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 6.4 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Cyient DLM shares on the BSE was 70,268. The closing price for the shares was ₹708.6.
