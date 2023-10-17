Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient closed today at ₹1779.45, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹1714.3

On the last day of trading, Cyient (NSE: CYIENT) opened at ₹1736.3 and closed at ₹1714.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1744.05 and a low of ₹1726.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,939.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1945.45 and ₹724 respectively. A total of 1372 shares were traded on the BSE.
Cyient share price Today :Cyient closed today at ₹1779.45, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹1714.3
Cyient stock closed at ₹1779.45 today, marking a 3.8% increase in value. The net change in price from the previous day was ₹65.15, with yesterday's closing price being ₹1714.3.
Cyient share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KPIT Technologies
|1200.0
|-27.85
|-2.27
|1237.8
|615.4
|32441.57
|Coforge
|5064.25
|24.95
|0.5
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30936.02
|Cyient
|1779.45
|65.15
|3.8
|1945.45
|724.0
|19676.27
|Sonata Software
|1096.0
|9.15
|0.84
|1147.4
|493.9
|15202.06
|Birlasoft
|554.7
|10.9
|2.0
|548.6
|250.35
|15247.07
Cyient share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Cyient stock is ₹1722, while the high price is ₹1797.6.
Cyient share price NSE Live :Cyient trading at ₹1778, up 3.72% from yesterday's ₹1714.3
The current data for Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1778, with a percent change of 3.72 and a net change of 63.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.72% or ₹63.7.
Cyient Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Cyient Ltd stock is 723.80, while the 52-week high price is 1945.00.
Cyient share price Live :Cyient trading at ₹1775.4, up 3.56% from yesterday's ₹1714.3
The current data for Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1775.4. There has been a percent change of 3.56, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 61.1, which means the stock price has increased by this amount.
Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹1764.75, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹1714.3
The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1764.75, which is a 2.94% increase from the previous day. The net change is 50.45, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock price. This suggests that investors are optimistic about the company's prospects.
Cyient share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1710.09
|10 Days
|1697.00
|20 Days
|1684.42
|50 Days
|1654.37
|100 Days
|1544.39
|300 Days
|1259.42
Cyient DLM share price rises more than 8% in intraday trade as Q2 net profit surges 106%
Stock Market Today: Cyient DLM share prices rose more than 8% in intraday trades as its Q2 reported net profit at ₹14.7 crore more than doubled from ₹7.1 crore in the year ago quarter. This however was driven by higher other income
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/cyient-dlm-share-price-rises-more-than-8-in-intraday-trade-as-q2-net-profit-surges-106-11697524839325.html
Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹1795, up 4.71% from yesterday's ₹1714.3
The current data for Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1795, with a percent change of 4.71 and a net change of 80.7. This means that the stock has increased by 4.71% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 80.7 points.
Cyient Live Updates
Cyient share price Live :Cyient trading at ₹1776.3, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹1714.3
The current data shows that the stock price of Cyient is ₹1776.3, with a percent change of 3.62 and a net change of 62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
Cyient share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cyient share price update :Cyient trading at ₹1726.55, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1714.3
The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1726.55. There has been a 0.71 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.25.
Cyient share price NSE Live :Cyient trading at ₹1724.3, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1714.3
Based on the current data, the stock price of Cyient is ₹1724.3 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 10. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.58% and has gained 10 points.
Cyient Live Updates
Cyient share price Live :Cyient closed at ₹1714.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Cyient on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1372. The closing price for the shares was ₹1714.3.
