Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient closed today at 1779.45, up 3.8% from yesterday's 1714.3

Cyient share price Today :Cyient closed today at ₹1779.45, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹1714.3 Cyient stock closed at ₹1779.45 today, marking a 3.8% increase in value. The net change in price from the previous day was ₹65.15, with yesterday's closing price being ₹1714.3.

Cyient share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap KPIT Technologies 1200.0 -27.85 -2.27 1237.8 615.4 32441.57 Coforge 5064.25 24.95 0.5 5760.0 3565.2 30936.02 Cyient 1779.45 65.15 3.8 1945.45 724.0 19676.27 Sonata Software 1096.0 9.15 0.84 1147.4 493.9 15202.06 Birlasoft 554.7 10.9 2.0 548.6 250.35 15247.07 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyient share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Cyient stock is ₹1722, while the high price is ₹1797.6.

Cyient Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Cyient Ltd stock is 723.80, while the 52-week high price is 1945.00.

Cyient share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap KPIT Technologies 1200.4 -27.45 -2.24 1237.8 615.4 32452.38 Coforge 5072.4 33.1 0.66 5760.0 3565.2 30985.81 Cyient 1774.25 59.95 3.5 1945.45 724.0 19618.77 Sonata Software 1095.05 8.2 0.75 1147.4 493.9 15188.88 Birlasoft 554.75 10.95 2.01 548.6 250.35 15248.44

Cyient share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1710.09 10 Days 1697.00 20 Days 1684.42 50 Days 1654.37 100 Days 1544.39 300 Days 1259.42 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyient DLM share price rises more than 8% in intraday trade as Q2 net profit surges 106% Stock Market Today: Cyient DLM share prices rose more than 8% in intraday trades as its Q2 reported net profit at ₹14.7 crore more than doubled from ₹7.1 crore in the year ago quarter. This however was driven by higher other income https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/cyient-dlm-share-price-rises-more-than-8-in-intraday-trade-as-q2-net-profit-surges-106-11697524839325.html

Cyient share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 7 6 Buy 4 4 2 1 Hold 5 5 6 7 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

