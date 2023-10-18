comScore
Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient closed today at 1683.1, down -5.34% from yesterday's 1778
Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient closed today at ₹1683.1, down -5.34% from yesterday's ₹1778

13 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Livemint

Cyient stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -5.34 %. The stock closed at 1778 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1683.1 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient

On the last day, Cyient's stock opened at 1736.3 and closed at 1714.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1797.6, while the lowest price was 1722. The market capitalization of Cyient is 19500.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1945.45, and the 52-week low is 724. The BSE volume for the day was 9331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:49:03 PM IST

Cyient share price Today :Cyient closed today at ₹1683.1, down -5.34% from yesterday's ₹1778

Today, the closing price of Cyient stock was 1683.1, which represents a decrease of 5.34% from the previous day's closing price of 1778. The net change in the stock price was -94.9.

18 Oct 2023, 06:28:02 PM IST

Cyient share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PB Fintech743.80.80.11816.0356.233155.08
Coforge5082.7523.10.465760.03565.231049.04
Cyient1683.1-94.9-5.341945.45724.018610.88
Sonata Software1076.9-18.55-1.691147.4493.914937.13
Birlasoft546.5-8.2-1.48557.0250.3515021.68
18 Oct 2023, 05:45:29 PM IST

Cyient share price live: Today's Price range

Cyient stock reached a low price of 1660 and a high price of 1793.3 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:20:21 PM IST

Cyient Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Cyient Ltd has a 52 week low price of 723.80000 and a 52 week high price of 1945.00000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:19:44 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:41:59 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:21:01 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:50:53 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:38:26 PM IST

Cyient share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1723.30
10 Days1699.41
20 Days1681.94
50 Days1658.31
100 Days1547.94
300 Days1263.79
18 Oct 2023, 01:21:22 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:10:47 PM IST

Cyient share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Cyient stock is 1722 and the high price is 1797.6.

18 Oct 2023, 12:59:46 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:34:55 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:23:01 PM IST

Cyient share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7776
Buy4421
Hold5567
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:21:54 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:12:46 PM IST

Cyient share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Cyient stock today was 1722, while the high price reached 1797.6.

18 Oct 2023, 11:48:54 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:34:22 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:24:23 AM IST

Cyient share price live: Today's Price range

Cyient stock's low price for the day was 1722 and the high price was 1797.6.

18 Oct 2023, 11:12:39 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:37:19 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:24:53 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:22:23 AM IST

Cyient share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Cyient stock today was 1722, while the high price was 1797.6.

18 Oct 2023, 10:03:32 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:41:50 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:33:52 AM IST

Cyient share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.14%
3 Months22.68%
6 Months60.36%
YTD119.2%
1 Year133.28%
18 Oct 2023, 09:18:08 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:09:35 AM IST

Cyient share price Live :Cyient closed at ₹1714.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cyient on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 9,331 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1,714.3.

