Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient closed today at 1683.1, down -5.34% from yesterday's 1778

Cyient share price Today :Cyient closed today at ₹1683.1, down -5.34% from yesterday's ₹1778 Today, the closing price of Cyient stock was ₹1683.1, which represents a decrease of 5.34% from the previous day's closing price of ₹1778. The net change in the stock price was -94.9.

Cyient share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap PB Fintech 743.8 0.8 0.11 816.0 356.2 33155.08 Coforge 5082.75 23.1 0.46 5760.0 3565.2 31049.04 Cyient 1683.1 -94.9 -5.34 1945.45 724.0 18610.88 Sonata Software 1076.9 -18.55 -1.69 1147.4 493.9 14937.13 Birlasoft 546.5 -8.2 -1.48 557.0 250.35 15021.68 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyient share price live: Today's Price range Cyient stock reached a low price of ₹1660 and a high price of ₹1793.3 on the current day.

Cyient Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The stock of Cyient Ltd has a 52 week low price of 723.80000 and a 52 week high price of 1945.00000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyient share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1723.30 10 Days 1699.41 20 Days 1681.94 50 Days 1658.31 100 Days 1547.94 300 Days 1263.79

Cyient share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 7 6 Buy 4 4 2 1 Hold 5 5 6 7 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Cyient share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.14% 3 Months 22.68% 6 Months 60.36% YTD 119.2% 1 Year 133.28%

