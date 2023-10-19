Hello User
Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient stock surges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cyient stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 2.55 %. The stock closed at 1683.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1726 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient

On the last day, Cyient's stock opened at 1793.3 and closed at 1778. The highest price for the day was 1793.3, while the lowest price was 1660. The market capitalization of the company is 18,444.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1945.45, and the 52-week low is 724. The BSE volume for the day was 24,149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Cyient Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Cyient share price update :Cyient trading at ₹1726, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹1683.1

The current data of Cyient stock shows that the stock price is 1726. There has been a 2.55 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 42.9.

19 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Cyient share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.62%
3 Months15.17%
6 Months57.24%
YTD107.19%
1 Year120.5%
19 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹1684.75, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1683.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Cyient is 1684.75. There has been a 0.1% change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.65.

19 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Cyient share price Live :Cyient closed at ₹1778 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Cyient on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 24,149 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1778.

