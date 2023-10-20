Hello User
Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cyient stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 1763.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1745.85 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient

On the last day, Cyient's stock opened at 1684.75 and closed at 1683.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1772, while the lowest price was 1675.25. The market capitalization of Cyient is 19352.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1945.45 and the 52-week low is 724. The stock had a trading volume of 45,384 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Cyient Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Cyient share price update :Cyient trading at ₹1745.85, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1763.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Cyient is 1745.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.98, resulting in a net change of -17.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 17.2 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Cyient share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.64%
3 Months23.48%
6 Months61.58%
YTD117.4%
1 Year133.63%
20 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹1763.05, up 4.75% from yesterday's ₹1683.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Cyient is 1763.05. There has been a 4.75% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 79.95.

20 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Cyient share price Live :Cyient closed at ₹1683.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cyient had a volume of 45,384 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,683.1.

