Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Cyient's stock opened at ₹1684.75 and closed at ₹1683.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1772, while the lowest price was ₹1675.25. The market capitalization of Cyient is ₹19352.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1945.45 and the 52-week low is ₹724. The stock had a trading volume of 45,384 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Cyient is ₹1745.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.98, resulting in a net change of -17.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 17.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|3 Months
|23.48%
|6 Months
|61.58%
|YTD
|117.4%
|1 Year
|133.63%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Cyient is ₹1763.05. There has been a 4.75% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹79.95.
On the last day of trading, Cyient had a volume of 45,384 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,683.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!