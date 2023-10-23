Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient stock plummets as markets turn bearish

On the last day of trading, Cyient's stock opened at ₹1780.55 and closed at ₹1763.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1797 and a low of ₹1688.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Cyient is ₹18,720.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1945.45 and ₹724 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 22,823. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Cyient share price live: Today's Price range Cyient stock's low price for the day was ₹1666.4 and the high price was ₹1732.1.

Cyient share price update :Cyient trading at ₹1678, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹1698.1 The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1678. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹20.1 in the stock price.

Cyient share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap PB Fintech 703.3 -21.35 -2.95 816.0 356.2 31349.78 Coforge 5010.7 11.15 0.22 5760.0 3565.2 30608.9 Cyient 1686.95 -11.15 -0.66 1945.45 724.0 18653.45 Sonata Software 1084.25 -27.5 -2.47 1156.0 493.9 15039.08 Birlasoft 536.1 -10.7 -1.96 559.95 250.35 14735.81

Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹1676.45, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹1698.1 The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1676.45 with a percent change of -1.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.27% from its previous value. The net change is -21.65, indicating that the stock has decreased in value by ₹21.65.

Cyient share price live: Today's Price range Today, Cyient stock reached a low of ₹1671 and a high of ₹1732.1.

Cyient Live Updates CYIENT More Information

Cyient share price update :Cyient trading at ₹1685.95, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1698.1 The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1685.95. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.15, suggesting a decline of ₹12.15 in the stock.

Cyient share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.91% 3 Months 17.16% 6 Months 46.26% YTD 109.12% 1 Year 122.47%

Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹1691.55, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1698.1 Cyient stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1691.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.39%, resulting in a net change of -6.55.

Cyient share price Live :Cyient closed at ₹1763.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Cyient on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,823. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,763.05.