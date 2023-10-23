Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient stock plummets as markets turn bearish

On the last day of trading, Cyient's stock opened at ₹1780.55 and closed at ₹1763.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1797 and a low of ₹1688.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Cyient is ₹18,720.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1945.45 and ₹724 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 22,823.
Cyient stock's low price for the day was ₹1666.4 and the high price was ₹1732.1.
The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1678. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹20.1 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PB Fintech
|703.3
|-21.35
|-2.95
|816.0
|356.2
|31349.78
|Coforge
|5010.7
|11.15
|0.22
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30608.9
|Cyient
|1686.95
|-11.15
|-0.66
|1945.45
|724.0
|18653.45
|Sonata Software
|1084.25
|-27.5
|-2.47
|1156.0
|493.9
|15039.08
|Birlasoft
|536.1
|-10.7
|-1.96
|559.95
|250.35
|14735.81
The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1676.45 with a percent change of -1.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.27% from its previous value. The net change is -21.65, indicating that the stock has decreased in value by ₹21.65.
Today, Cyient stock reached a low of ₹1671 and a high of ₹1732.1.
The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹1685.95. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.15, suggesting a decline of ₹12.15 in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.91%
|3 Months
|17.16%
|6 Months
|46.26%
|YTD
|109.12%
|1 Year
|122.47%
Cyient stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1691.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.39%, resulting in a net change of -6.55.
On the last day of trading for Cyient on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,823. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,763.05.
