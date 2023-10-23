Hello User
Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient stock plummets as markets turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cyient stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 1698.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1678 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient

On the last day of trading, Cyient's stock opened at 1780.55 and closed at 1763.05. The stock reached a high of 1797 and a low of 1688.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Cyient is 18,720.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1945.45 and 724 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 22,823.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Cyient share price live: Today's Price range

Cyient stock's low price for the day was 1666.4 and the high price was 1732.1.

23 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Cyient share price update :Cyient trading at ₹1678, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹1698.1

The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is 1678. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.1, suggesting a decrease of 20.1 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Cyient share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PB Fintech703.3-21.35-2.95816.0356.231349.78
Coforge5010.711.150.225760.03565.230608.9
Cyient1686.95-11.15-0.661945.45724.018653.45
Sonata Software1084.25-27.5-2.471156.0493.915039.08
Birlasoft536.1-10.7-1.96559.95250.3514735.81
23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹1676.45, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹1698.1

The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is 1676.45 with a percent change of -1.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.27% from its previous value. The net change is -21.65, indicating that the stock has decreased in value by 21.65.

23 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Cyient share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Cyient stock reached a low of 1671 and a high of 1732.1.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Cyient Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Cyient share price update :Cyient trading at ₹1685.95, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1698.1

The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is 1685.95. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.15, suggesting a decline of 12.15 in the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Cyient share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.91%
3 Months17.16%
6 Months46.26%
YTD109.12%
1 Year122.47%
23 Oct 2023, 09:27 AM IST Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹1691.55, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1698.1

Cyient stock is currently trading at a price of 1691.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.39%, resulting in a net change of -6.55.

23 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Cyient share price Live :Cyient closed at ₹1763.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cyient on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,823. The closing price for the shares was 1,763.05.

