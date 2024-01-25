Hello User
Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cyient stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 2047.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2059.75 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient Stock Price Today

Cyient Share Price Today : On the last day, Cyient's stock opened at 2125.3 and closed at 2120.8. The highest price reached during the day was 2125.35, while the lowest price was 1914.7. The market capitalization of the company is currently 22,487.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2457 and the 52-week low is 831.4. The BSE volume for the day was 42,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹2059.75, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2047.35

The current data for Cyient stock shows that the price is 2059.75 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 12.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% and the net change in price is 12.4 points. This indicates that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Cyient.

25 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Cyient share price Live :Cyient closed at ₹2120.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cyient had a trading volume of 42,678 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,120.8.

