Cyient Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Cyient Share Price Today : On the last day, Cyient's stock opened at ₹2059.75 and closed at ₹2047.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2076.1, while the lowest price was ₹1953.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,175.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2457 and ₹831.4 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 108,798 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Cyient share price Live :Cyient closed at ₹2047.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Cyient on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 108,798 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2047.35.