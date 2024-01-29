Cyient Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Cyient Share Price Today : On the last day, Cyient's stock opened at ₹2059.75 and closed at ₹2047.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2076.1, while the lowest was ₹1953.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,175.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2457, and the 52-week low is ₹831.4. The BSE volume for the day was 108,798 shares.
29 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Cyient share price NSE Live :Cyient closed at ₹2047.35 on last trading day
