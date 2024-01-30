Hello User
Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient Stocks Plunge in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Cyient stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 2018.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2001.9 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient Stock Price Today

Cyient Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cyient's stock opened at 1947.25 and closed at 2018.95. The stock reached a high of 2085.4 and a low of 1876.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Cyient is 21988.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2457, while the 52-week low is 831.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 22754 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Cyient share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.36%
3 Months12.53%
6 Months36.77%
YTD-12.5%
1 Year134.34%
30 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹2001.9, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹2018.95

Cyient stock is currently priced at 2001.9 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -17.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.84% and a decrease of 17.05.

30 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Cyient share price Live :Cyient closed at ₹2018.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cyient had a trading volume of 22,754 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2018.95.

