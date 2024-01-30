Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient Stocks Plunge in Trading

Cyient Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cyient's stock opened at ₹1947.25 and closed at ₹2018.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2085.4 and a low of ₹1876.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Cyient is ₹21988.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2457, while the 52-week low is ₹831.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 22754 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.36%
|3 Months
|12.53%
|6 Months
|36.77%
|YTD
|-12.5%
|1 Year
|134.34%
Cyient stock is currently priced at ₹2001.9 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -17.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.84% and a decrease of ₹17.05.
