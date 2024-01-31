Hello User
Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cyient stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 2018.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2029.05 per share. Investors should monitor Cyient stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cyient Stock Price Today

Cyient Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cyient's stock opened at 2004.85 and closed at 2018.35. The stock reached a high of 2040 and a low of 1969.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 22,286.38 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 2457 and a low of 831.4. The BSE volume for the day was 31,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Cyient share price Today :Cyient trading at ₹2029.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹2018.35

The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is 2029.05, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 10.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and has seen a net increase of 10.7 points.

31 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Cyient share price Live :Cyient closed at ₹2018.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cyient on the BSE, there were 31,123 shares traded with a closing price of 2,018.35.

