Cyient share price Today Live Updates : Cyient Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Cyient Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cyient's stock opened at ₹2004.85 and closed at ₹2018.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2040 and a low of ₹1969.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,286.38 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹2457 and a low of ₹831.4. The BSE volume for the day was 31,123 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Cyient stock shows that the price is ₹2029.05, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 10.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and has seen a net increase of 10.7 points.
