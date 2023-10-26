D Link India share price Today Live Updates : D Link India closed today at 295.1, up 1.15% from yesterday's 291.75

D Link India's stock opened at ₹291.2 and closed at ₹291.75 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹291.2, while the low was ₹280.9. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1011.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹364.95 and ₹186.14 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.