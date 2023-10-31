D Link India share price Today Live Updates : D-Link India's stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, D Link India's stock opened at ₹298.3 and closed at ₹298.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹300.65, while the lowest was ₹290.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1048.46 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹364.95, and the 52-week low is ₹186.14. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 31,446.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.62%
|3 Months
|3.51%
|6 Months
|9.14%
|YTD
|34.57%
|1 Year
|11.92%
The current data for D Link India stock shows that the price is ₹295.3, with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -3.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.11% and has decreased by ₹3.3 in total.
On the last day, D Link India had a trading volume of 31,446 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹298.6 per share.
