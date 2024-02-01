Hello User
Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 535.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 539.05 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Stock Price Today

Dabur India Share Price Today : Dabur India's stock opened at 536 and closed at 535.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 545.2, while the lowest price was 533.6. The company's market capitalization is currently at 95,521.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 596.9 and a low of 504. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 137,657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Dabur India share price Live :Dabur India closed at ₹535.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dabur India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 137,657 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 535.85.

