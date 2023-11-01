Dabur India share price Today Live Updates : Dabur India sees positive trading momentum

On the last day, Dabur India's stock opened at ₹525.2 and closed at ₹523.7. The stock reached a high of ₹530.95 and a low of ₹522.3. The market capitalization of Dabur India is ₹93,705.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹610.4, while the 52-week low is ₹504. The stock had a trading volume of 50,399 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Dabur India is ₹528.8. There has been a 0.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.1.
On the last day of trading for Dabur India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 50,399 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹523.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!