Dabur India share price Today Live Updates : Dabur India sees positive trading momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Dabur India stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 523.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 528.8 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Dabur India's stock opened at 525.2 and closed at 523.7. The stock reached a high of 530.95 and a low of 522.3. The market capitalization of Dabur India is 93,705.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 610.4, while the 52-week low is 504. The stock had a trading volume of 50,399 shares on the BSE.

01 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Dabur India share price Today :Dabur India trading at ₹528.8, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹523.7

The current stock price of Dabur India is 528.8. There has been a 0.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.1.

01 Nov 2023, 08:26 AM IST Dabur India share price Live :Dabur India closed at ₹523.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dabur India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 50,399 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 523.7.

