Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, Dabur India opened at ₹529.85 and closed at ₹528.8. The stock reached a high of ₹531.95 and a low of ₹516.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91,640.77 crore. The 52-week high is ₹610.4, while the 52-week low is ₹504. The BSE volume for the day was 17,184 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Dabur India share price Live :Dabur India closed at ₹528.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Dabur India had a volume of 17,184 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹528.8.