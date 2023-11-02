Hello User
Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Dabur India stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 528.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 517.15 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India

On the last day, Dabur India opened at 529.85 and closed at 528.8. The stock reached a high of 531.95 and a low of 516.25. The market capitalization of the company is 91,640.77 crore. The 52-week high is 610.4, while the 52-week low is 504. The BSE volume for the day was 17,184 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Dabur India share price Live :Dabur India closed at ₹528.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dabur India had a volume of 17,184 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 528.8.

