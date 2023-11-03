Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dabur India share price Today Live Updates : Dabur India shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 530.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 533 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India

On the last day, the open price of Dabur India was 519.2 and the close price was 517.15. The high for the day was 532.95 and the low was 517.5. The market capitalization of Dabur India is currently 93988.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 610.4 and the 52-week low is 504. The BSE volume for the day was 72,661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Dabur India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Dabur India reached a low of 531.7 and a high of 537.15 for the day.

03 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Dabur India share price Live :Dabur India trading at ₹533, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹530.4

The current data for Dabur India stock shows that the price is at 533, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.49% and has gained 2.6 points.

Click here for Dabur India Profit Loss

03 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Dabur India share price update :Dabur India trading at ₹532.6, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹530.4

The current data of Dabur India stock shows that the price is 532.6. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these figures indicate that Dabur India stock has experienced a small upward trend.

03 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Dabur India Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Dabur India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.32%
3 Months-2.71%
6 Months0.0%
YTD-5.53%
1 Year-5.66%
03 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Dabur India share price Today :Dabur India trading at ₹533.9, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹530.4

The current stock price of Dabur India is 533.9 with a percent change of 0.66. This means that the stock has increased by 0.66% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.5 from its previous closing price.

03 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Dabur India share price Live :Dabur India closed at ₹517.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dabur India had a trading volume of 72,661 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 517.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.