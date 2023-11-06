Hello User
Dabur India share price Today Live Updates : Dabur India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 530.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 535.05 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India

Dabur India's stock opened at 534.65 and closed at 530.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 537.95 and a low of 531.7. The company's market capitalization is 94,812.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 610.4 and 504, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 69,110 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Dabur India share price Today :Dabur India trading at ₹535.05, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹530.4

The current price of Dabur India stock is 535.05, representing a 0.88% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 4.65 points.

06 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Dabur India share price Live :Dabur India closed at ₹530.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dabur India had a volume of 69,110 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 530.4.

