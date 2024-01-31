Dabur India share price Today Live Updates : Dabur India sees positive trading day

Dabur India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Dabur India was ₹533.9, the close price was also ₹533.9. The stock had a high of ₹537.35 and a low of ₹533.05. The market capitalization of Dabur India is ₹95,060.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹596.9 and the 52-week low is ₹504. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 19,763.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Dabur India is ₹536.45 with a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2.55, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹2.55. Overall, Dabur India's stock is performing well with a slight increase in price.
Click here for Dabur India Board Meetings
On the last day of trading for Dabur India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 19,763. The closing price for the day was ₹533.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!