Dabur India share price Today Live Updates : Dabur India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 533.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 536.45 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Stock Price Today

Dabur India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Dabur India was 533.9, the close price was also 533.9. The stock had a high of 537.35 and a low of 533.05. The market capitalization of Dabur India is 95,060.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 596.9 and the 52-week low is 504. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 19,763.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Dabur India share price Live :Dabur India trading at ₹536.45, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹533.9

The current stock price of Dabur India is 536.45 with a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2.55, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2.55. Overall, Dabur India's stock is performing well with a slight increase in price.

31 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Dabur India share price update :Dabur India closed at ₹533.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dabur India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 19,763. The closing price for the day was 533.9.

