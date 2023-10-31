Dabur India share price Today Live Updates : Dabur India sees positive trading day

Dabur India's stock opened at ₹525.2 and closed at ₹523.7 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹528.7, while the lowest price was ₹522.3. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹93,563.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹610.4 and ₹504 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,619 shares.
The current day's low price for Dabur India stock is ₹522.3 and the high price is ₹528.8.
The current stock price of Dabur India is ₹526.85, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.6% from its previous closing price. The net change of 3.15 shows the actual difference in the stock price compared to the previous day. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable with a small increase in value.
Top active call options for Dabur India at 31 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.45 (+28.22%) & ₹3.8 (+26.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Dabur India at 31 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹520.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹510.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.0 (-15.15%) & ₹3.9 (-17.02%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Unilever
|2475.0
|-3.5
|-0.14
|2768.5
|2393.0
|581523.84
|Godrej Consumer Products
|985.95
|8.0
|0.82
|1101.55
|793.7
|100832.65
|Dabur India
|527.65
|3.95
|0.75
|610.4
|504.0
|93487.1
|Marico
|535.7
|3.6
|0.68
|595.0
|462.95
|69270.53
|Colgate Palmolive India
|2074.55
|20.55
|1.0
|2128.85
|1434.6
|56424.78
On the last day, the volume of Dabur India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,619 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹523.7.
