Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dabur India share price Today Live Updates : Dabur India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 523.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 526.85 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India

Dabur India's stock opened at 525.2 and closed at 523.7 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 528.7, while the lowest price was 522.3. The company's market capitalization stands at 93,563.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 610.4 and 504 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,619 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Dabur India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Dabur India stock is 522.3 and the high price is 528.8.

31 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Dabur India share price update :Dabur India trading at ₹526.85, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹523.7

The current stock price of Dabur India is 526.85, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.6% from its previous closing price. The net change of 3.15 shows the actual difference in the stock price compared to the previous day. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable with a small increase in value.

31 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Dabur India

Top active call options for Dabur India at 31 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 10.45 (+28.22%) & 3.8 (+26.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dabur India at 31 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 520.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 510.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.0 (-15.15%) & 3.9 (-17.02%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Dabur India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2475.0-3.5-0.142768.52393.0581523.84
Godrej Consumer Products985.958.00.821101.55793.7100832.65
Dabur India527.653.950.75610.4504.093487.1
Marico535.73.60.68595.0462.9569270.53
Colgate Palmolive India2074.5520.551.02128.851434.656424.78
31 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Dabur India share price Live :Dabur India closed at ₹523.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Dabur India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,619 shares. The closing price of the shares was 523.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.