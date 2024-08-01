Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 633.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 637.15 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India's stock opened at 635.3 and closed at 633.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 640.4 and the low was 630.25. The market capitalization stands at 112,922.82 crore. The 52-week high and low are 662.45 and 489 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 32,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 605.0, 5.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 742.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy14141517
    Hold13131110
    Sell0010
    Strong Sell1111
01 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3112 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 32 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹633.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 640.4 & 630.25 yesterday to end at 637.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.