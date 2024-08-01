Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India's stock opened at ₹635.3 and closed at ₹633.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹640.4 and the low was ₹630.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹112,922.82 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹662.45 and ₹489 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 32,151 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹605.0, 5.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹742.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 32 k.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹640.4 & ₹630.25 yesterday to end at ₹637.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.