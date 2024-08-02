Hello User
Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 635.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 642.05 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India's stock opened at 639.55 and closed at 635.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 655.3 and the low was 636.85. The market capitalization stood at 113,791.25 crore. The 52-week high was 662.45 and the 52-week low was 489. The BSE volume for the day was 501,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1652.62Support 1634.17
Resistance 2663.18Support 2626.28
Resistance 3671.07Support 3615.72
02 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 609.0, 5.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 760.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy14141516
    Hold13131110
    Sell0011
    Strong Sell1111
02 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3388 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 117.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 501 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹635.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 655.3 & 636.85 yesterday to end at 642.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

