Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India's stock opened at ₹639.55 and closed at ₹635.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹655.3 and the low was ₹636.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹113,791.25 crore. The 52-week high was ₹662.45 and the 52-week low was ₹489. The BSE volume for the day was 501,013 shares.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|652.62
|Support 1
|634.17
|Resistance 2
|663.18
|Support 2
|626.28
|Resistance 3
|671.07
|Support 3
|615.72
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹609.0, 5.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹760.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|13
|13
|11
|10
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 117.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 501 k.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹655.3 & ₹636.85 yesterday to end at ₹642.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend