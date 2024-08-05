Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 642.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 627.3 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1642.68Support 1618.58
Resistance 2658.37Support 2610.17
Resistance 3666.78Support 3594.48
05 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 650.0, 3.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10111111
    Buy13141516
    Hold14131110
    Sell1011
    Strong Sell1111
05 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3486 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 145 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹642.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 649.95 & 625.85 yesterday to end at 627.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.