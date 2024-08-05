Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|642.68
|Support 1
|618.58
|Resistance 2
|658.37
|Support 2
|610.17
|Resistance 3
|666.78
|Support 3
|594.48
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹650.0, 3.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|13
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|14
|13
|11
|10
|Sell
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 145 k.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹649.95 & ₹625.85 yesterday to end at ₹627.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.