Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went up today, 06 Aug 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 627.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 633.5 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Dabur India's stock opened at 616.8 and closed at 627.3. The high for the day was 640 and the low was 615.1. The market capitalization stood at 112,275.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were 662.45 and 489 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 157,709 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3686 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 157 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹627.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 640 & 615.1 yesterday to end at 633.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

