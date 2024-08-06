Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Dabur India's stock opened at ₹616.8 and closed at ₹627.3. The high for the day was ₹640 and the low was ₹615.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹112,275.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹662.45 and ₹489 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 157,709 shares traded.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 157 k.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹640 & ₹615.1 yesterday to end at ₹633.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.