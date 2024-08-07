Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Dabur India's stock opened at ₹635.2 and closed at ₹634.05. The high for the day was ₹642.7 and the low was ₹627.1. The market capitalization was ₹111,496.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹662.45 and the 52-week low was ₹489. The BSE volume for the day was 107,556 shares.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|638.23
|Support 1
|622.63
|Resistance 2
|648.27
|Support 2
|617.07
|Resistance 3
|653.83
|Support 3
|607.03
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹652.5, 3.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|12
|14
|15
|17
|Hold
|14
|13
|11
|10
|Sell
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1854 k & BSE volume was 107 k.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹642.7 & ₹627.1 yesterday to end at ₹629.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.