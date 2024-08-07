Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 634.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 629.1 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Dabur India's stock opened at 635.2 and closed at 634.05. The high for the day was 642.7 and the low was 627.1. The market capitalization was 111,496.11 crore. The 52-week high was 662.45 and the 52-week low was 489. The BSE volume for the day was 107,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1638.23Support 1622.63
Resistance 2648.27Support 2617.07
Resistance 3653.83Support 3607.03
07 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 652.5, 3.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy12141517
    Hold14131110
    Sell1011
    Strong Sell1111
07 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 1962 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3379 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1854 k & BSE volume was 107 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹634.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 642.7 & 627.1 yesterday to end at 629.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.