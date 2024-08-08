Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 629.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639.45 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Dabur India's stock opened at 629.2, reached a high of 640.75, and closed at 629.1. The lowest point of the day was 629.2. The market capitalization stands at 113,330.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 662.45, and the 52-week low is 489. The BSE volume for the day was 43,787 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:15:11 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Dabur India has decreased by -0.06% and is currently trading at 639.00. Over the past year, Dabur India shares have increased by 13.66% to 639.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months6.18%
6 Months18.95%
YTD14.73%
1 Year13.66%
08 Aug 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1643.73Support 1632.18
Resistance 2648.02Support 2624.92
Resistance 3655.28Support 3620.63
08 Aug 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 655.0, 2.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy11141516
    Hold14131111
    Sell1011
    Strong Sell1111
08 Aug 2024, 08:17:49 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 1832 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3330 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1788 k & BSE volume was 43 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:04:20 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹629.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 640.75 & 629.2 yesterday to end at 639.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

