Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Dabur India's stock opened at ₹629.2, reached a high of ₹640.75, and closed at ₹629.1. The lowest point of the day was ₹629.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹113,330.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹662.45, and the 52-week low is ₹489. The BSE volume for the day was 43,787 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Dabur India has decreased by -0.06% and is currently trading at ₹639.00. Over the past year, Dabur India shares have increased by 13.66% to ₹639.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|6.18%
|6 Months
|18.95%
|YTD
|14.73%
|1 Year
|13.66%
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|643.73
|Support 1
|632.18
|Resistance 2
|648.02
|Support 2
|624.92
|Resistance 3
|655.28
|Support 3
|620.63
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹655.0, 2.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|11
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|14
|13
|11
|11
|Sell
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1788 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹640.75 & ₹629.2 yesterday to end at ₹639.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend