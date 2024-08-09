Hello User
Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 639.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.3 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India's stock opened and closed at 639 and 639.4 respectively on the last day. The high and low prices were 641.75 and 634.55. The market cap stands at 112772.17 cr with a 52-week high of 662.45 and a low of 489. The BSE volume recorded 416114 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 1944 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3279 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1528 k & BSE volume was 416 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹639.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 641.75 & 634.55 yesterday to end at 636.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

