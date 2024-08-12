Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dabur India opened at ₹639 and closed slightly lower at ₹637.25. The stock reached a high of ₹642 and a low of ₹622.4, with a trading volume of 43,897 shares on the BSE. Dabur India's market capitalization stands at ₹110,822.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹662.45, while the 52-week low is ₹489.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹655.0, 4.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|11
|13
|15
|16
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|11
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹642 & ₹622.4 yesterday to end at ₹625.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.