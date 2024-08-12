Hello User
Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went down today, 12 Aug 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 637.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.3 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dabur India opened at 639 and closed slightly lower at 637.25. The stock reached a high of 642 and a low of 622.4, with a trading volume of 43,897 shares on the BSE. Dabur India's market capitalization stands at 110,822.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 662.45, while the 52-week low is 489.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 655.0, 4.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101110
    Buy11131516
    Hold14141211
    Sell1101
    Strong Sell1111
12 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3332 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹637.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 642 & 622.4 yesterday to end at 625.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

