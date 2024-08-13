Explore
Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 624.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.55 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dabur India opened at 627.55 and closed at 624.05. The stock reached a high of 627.55 and a low of 616, with a trading volume of 38,796 shares on BSE. Dabur India's market capitalization stands at 110,158.01 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 662.45 and a low of 489.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:21:17 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India’s share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at 621.80. Over the past year, the share price has risen by 10.16% to 621.80. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a 25.28% increase, reaching 24,347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.15%
3 Months3.01%
6 Months15.62%
YTD11.33%
1 Year10.16%
13 Aug 2024, 08:47:43 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1627.4Support 1615.85
Resistance 2633.25Support 2610.15
Resistance 3638.95Support 3604.3
13 Aug 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 655.0, 5.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy11121516
    Hold14141211
    Sell1101
    Strong Sell1111
13 Aug 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 1178 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3291 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1139 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:01:13 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹624.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 627.55 & 616 yesterday to end at 621.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

