Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dabur India opened at ₹627.55 and closed at ₹624.05. The stock reached a high of ₹627.55 and a low of ₹616, with a trading volume of 38,796 shares on BSE. Dabur India's market capitalization stands at ₹110,158.01 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹662.45 and a low of ₹489.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India’s share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at ₹621.80. Over the past year, the share price has risen by 10.16% to ₹621.80. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a 25.28% increase, reaching 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.15%
|3 Months
|3.01%
|6 Months
|15.62%
|YTD
|11.33%
|1 Year
|10.16%
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|627.4
|Support 1
|615.85
|Resistance 2
|633.25
|Support 2
|610.15
|Resistance 3
|638.95
|Support 3
|604.3
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹655.0, 5.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|11
|12
|15
|16
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|11
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1139 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹627.55 & ₹616 yesterday to end at ₹621.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.