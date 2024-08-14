Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dabur India opened at ₹622 and closed slightly lower at ₹620.3. The stock reached a high of ₹624.2 and a low of ₹603 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹107,428.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Dabur India's stock has ranged between a high of ₹662.45 and a low of ₹489. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 49,817 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 49 k.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹624.2 & ₹603 yesterday to end at ₹606.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.