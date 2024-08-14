Hello User
Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -2.28 %. The stock closed at 620.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.15 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dabur India opened at 622 and closed slightly lower at 620.3. The stock reached a high of 624.2 and a low of 603 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 107,428.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Dabur India's stock has ranged between a high of 662.45 and a low of 489. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 49,817 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3372 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 49 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹620.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 624.2 & 603 yesterday to end at 606.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

