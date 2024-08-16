Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Dabur India share price Today Live Updates : Dabur India Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 604.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.45 per share.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dabur India opened at 606.6 and closed at 606.15. The stock reached a high of 609.4 and a low of 598.5. The company's market capitalization stood at 107,127.36 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of 662.45 and a low of 489. The BSE volume for the day was 60,139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:30:16 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Live Updates: Dabur India trading at ₹610.45, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹604.25

Dabur India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dabur India has surpassed the first resistance of 609.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 615.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 615.02 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:16:35 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India share price has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at 606.15. Over the past year, Dabur India's share price has risen by 7.00% to 606.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.04% to 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.45%
3 Months2.16%
6 Months11.04%
YTD8.47%
1 Year7.0%
16 Aug 2024, 08:47:14 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1609.73Support 1598.83
Resistance 2615.02Support 2593.22
Resistance 3620.63Support 3587.93
16 Aug 2024, 08:32:12 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 655.0, 8.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy11111516
    Hold14141211
    Sell1101
    Strong Sell1111
16 Aug 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3323 k

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:03:07 AM IST

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹606.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 609.4 & 598.5 yesterday to end at 604.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

