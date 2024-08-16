Dabur India share price Today Live Updates : Dabur India Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dabur India opened at ₹606.6 and closed at ₹606.15. The stock reached a high of ₹609.4 and a low of ₹598.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹107,127.36 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of ₹662.45 and a low of ₹489. The BSE volume for the day was 60,139 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dabur India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dabur India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹609.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹615.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹615.02 then there can be further positive price movement.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India share price has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹606.15. Over the past year, Dabur India's share price has risen by 7.00% to ₹606.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.04% to 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.45%
|3 Months
|2.16%
|6 Months
|11.04%
|YTD
|8.47%
|1 Year
|7.0%
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Dabur India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|609.73
|Support 1
|598.83
|Resistance 2
|615.02
|Support 2
|593.22
|Resistance 3
|620.63
|Support 3
|587.93
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹655.0, 8.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|11
|11
|15
|16
|Hold
|14
|14
|12
|11
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹609.4 & ₹598.5 yesterday to end at ₹604.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.