Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 633.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632 per share. Investors should monitor Dabur India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India's stock opened at 635.3 and closed at 633.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 636.3 and the low was 631.75. The market cap stood at 112010.08 crore. The 52-week high was 662.45 and the low was 489. The BSE volume for the day was 3746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 11:02 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Dabur India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 605.0, 5.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 742.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy14151517
    Hold13121110
    Sell0010
    Strong Sell1111
31 Jul 2024, 10:48 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -64.47% lower than yesterday

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Dabur India traded by 10 AM is down by 64.47% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 637.45, showing a decrease of 0.62%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

31 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India touched a high of 640.4 & a low of 630.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1642.18Support 1632.03
Resistance 2646.37Support 2626.07
Resistance 3652.33Support 3621.88
31 Jul 2024, 10:12 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live:

31 Jul 2024, 09:52 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Today, Dabur India's stock price rose by 0.32% to reach 635.6, outperforming its peers in the market. While Hindustan Unilever and Marico are experiencing a decline, Godrej Consumer Products and Colgate Palmolive India are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Unilever2689.65-1.1-0.042812.02170.25631957.81
Godrej Consumer Products1440.60.40.031524.7959.55147347.5
Dabur India635.62.050.32662.45489.0112630.81
Marico679.45-1.55-0.23690.95486.7587927.75
Colgate Palmolive India3403.638.351.143425.91901.9692573.03
31 Jul 2024, 09:44 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Dabur India indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India closed at ₹633.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 636.3 & 631.75 yesterday to end at 632. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.