Dabur India Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Dabur India Share Price Today Live Updates : Dabur India's stock opened at ₹635.3 and closed at ₹633.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹636.3 and the low was ₹631.75. The market cap stood at ₹112010.08 crore. The 52-week high was ₹662.45 and the low was ₹489. The BSE volume for the day was 3746 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dabur India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹605.0, 5.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹742.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|14
|15
|15
|17
|Hold
|13
|12
|11
|10
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Dabur India traded by 10 AM is down by 64.47% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹637.45, showing a decrease of 0.62%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Dabur India touched a high of 640.4 & a low of 630.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|642.18
|Support 1
|632.03
|Resistance 2
|646.37
|Support 2
|626.07
|Resistance 3
|652.33
|Support 3
|621.88
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: Today, Dabur India's stock price rose by 0.32% to reach ₹635.6, outperforming its peers in the market. While Hindustan Unilever and Marico are experiencing a decline, Godrej Consumer Products and Colgate Palmolive India are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Unilever
|2689.65
|-1.1
|-0.04
|2812.0
|2170.25
|631957.81
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1440.6
|0.4
|0.03
|1524.7
|959.55
|147347.5
|Dabur India
|635.6
|2.05
|0.32
|662.45
|489.0
|112630.81
|Marico
|679.45
|-1.55
|-0.23
|690.95
|486.75
|87927.75
|Colgate Palmolive India
|3403.6
|38.35
|1.14
|3425.9
|1901.96
|92573.03
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Dabur India indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Dabur India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹636.3 & ₹631.75 yesterday to end at ₹632. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend