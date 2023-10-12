comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 12 2023 10:23:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.15 0.96%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.05 -0.27%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 198.9 0.2%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,553.95 -1.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 638.6 0.75%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat Stock Soars in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat Stock Soars in Today's Trading

4 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Dalmia Bharat stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 2300.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2318.95 per share. Investors should monitor Dalmia Bharat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dalmia BharatPremium
Dalmia Bharat

On the last day, Dalmia Bharat stock opened at 2260.65 and closed at 2258.4. The stock reached a high of 2344.6 and a low of 2260.65. The market capitalization of Dalmia Bharat is 43133.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2424.4, while the 52-week low is 1478.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 18775 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 10:23:08 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2318.95, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹2300.8

The current price of Dalmia Bharat stock is 2318.95, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 18.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Dalmia Bharat Profit Loss

12 Oct 2023, 10:10:54 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2282.35 as against previous close of 2299.65

Dalmia Bharat's spot price is currently at 2316.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 2313.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 2316.55. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 500. The open interest for this stock is at 1955000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Oct 2023, 10:10:42 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat share price live: Today's Price range

Dalmia Bharat stock reached a low of 2300 and a high of 2325.5 on the current day.

12 Oct 2023, 09:57:35 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat Live Updates

12 Oct 2023, 09:52:32 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat share price Today :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2315.45, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2300.8

The current stock price of Dalmia Bharat is 2315.45, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 14.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.64% and the value has increased by 14.65.

12 Oct 2023, 09:00:06 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat closed at ₹2258.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of Dalmia Bharat shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 18,775 shares. The closing price of these shares was 2,258.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App