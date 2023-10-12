Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, Dalmia Bharat stock opened at ₹2260.65 and closed at ₹2258.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2344.6 and a low of ₹2260.65. The market capitalization of Dalmia Bharat is ₹43133.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2424.4, while the 52-week low is ₹1478.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 18775 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2282.35 as against previous close of 2299.65 Dalmia Bharat's spot price is currently at 2316.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 2313.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 2316.55. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 500. The open interest for this stock is at 1955000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Dalmia Bharat stock reached a low of ₹2300 and a high of ₹2325.5 on the current day.

