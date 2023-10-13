Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at ₹2322.95 and closed at ₹2300.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2325.5 and a low of ₹2290.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Dalmia Bharat is ₹43,101.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2424.4 and the 52-week low is ₹1478.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2227 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.