Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dalmia Bharat stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 2301.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2287.35 per share. Investors should monitor Dalmia Bharat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at 2322.95 and closed at 2300.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2325.5 and a low of 2290.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Dalmia Bharat is 43,101.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2424.4 and the 52-week low is 1478.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2227 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Today :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2287.35, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹2301.8

The current stock price of Dalmia Bharat is 2287.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.63, resulting in a net change of -14.45.

13 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat closed at ₹2300.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dalmia Bharat had a volume of 2227 shares with a closing price of 2300.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.