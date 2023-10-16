Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat closed today at ₹2315, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2293

Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at ₹2314.95 and closed at ₹2301.8 on the last day. The highest price recorded was ₹2324.15, while the lowest was ₹2280.1. The market capitalization of Dalmia Bharat was ₹42,868.5 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2424.4, and the 52-week low was ₹1478.05. The BSE volume for the day was 6720 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2320.0 as against previous close of 2287.7 Dalmia Bharat stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2325.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 2328.15, and the offer price is 2329.75. The offer quantity is 500 shares, while the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2196500.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Dalmia Bharat Ltd stock is ₹1476.05, while the 52-week high price is ₹2424.75.

Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2320.0 as against previous close of 2287.7 Dalmia Bharat is currently trading at a spot price of 2344.55. The bid price is 2347.6 and the offer price is 2349.95. The offer quantity is 1000 shares and the bid quantity is 500 shares. The open interest stands at 2174000.

Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2339, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹2293 The current stock price of Dalmia Bharat is ₹2339, which represents a 2.01% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 46 points. Click here for Dalmia Bharat Board Meetings

ACC, Ambuja, Shree Cement, UltraTech's share prices gain encouraged by Dalmia Bharat's better than expected Q2 results Share prices of ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement gained in morning trades on Monday as better than expected operating performance and Q2 results by Dalmia Bharat lifted sentiments. Dalmia's Ebitda Tonne at ₹950 in Q2FY24 improved over ₹875 in Q1FY24 and ₹653 in Q2FY23 https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/acc-ambuja-shree-cement-ultratechs-share-prices-gain-encouraged-by-dalmia-bharats-better-than-expected-q2-results-11697438678443.html

Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2337.4, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹2293 The current stock price of Dalmia Bharat is ₹2337.4, with a percent change of 1.94 and a net change of 44.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.94% and the net change is an increase of ₹44.4. Click here for Dalmia Bharat AGM

Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2320.0 as against previous close of 2287.7 Dalmia Bharat's spot price is currently at 2318.35, with a bid price of 2323.15 and an offer price of 2325.7. The offer quantity is 500 shares, while the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 2,175,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2320.0 as against previous close of 2287.7 Dalmia Bharat, a leading cement manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of 2291.6. The bid price stands at 2295.05, with a bid quantity of 500 shares, while the offer price is 2296.0, with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 2,170,000 shares, indicating strong market participation.

Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2299, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2293 Dalmia Bharat stock is currently trading at a price of ₹2299, with a percent change of 0.26. The net change in the stock's price is 6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's price. Click here for Dalmia Bharat Dividend

Dalmia Bharat's share price rises up to 3.5% post its Q2 results beat analysts expectations on lower costs Dalmia Bharat Q2 net profit grew 167% and were helped by improving operating performance. The lower costs helped and Dalmia Bharat's per tonne profitability at ₹950 improved over ₹875 seen in the previous quarter and ₹653 in the year-ago quarter, as per analyst’s calculations. https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/dalmia-bharats-share-price-rise-up-to-3-5-post-its-q2-performance-beats-analysts-expectations-on-lower-costs-11697430532562.html

Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2320.0 as against previous close of 2287.7 Dalmia Bharat stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2359.35. The bid price is 2363.7 and the offer price is 2366.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for the stock is 2253500.

Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat closed at ₹2301.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Dalmia Bharat had a volume of 6720 shares and closed at a price of ₹2301.8.