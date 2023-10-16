Hello User
Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat closed today at 2315, up 0.96% from yesterday's 2293

31 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Dalmia Bharat stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 2293 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2315 per share. Investors should monitor Dalmia Bharat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at 2314.95 and closed at 2301.8 on the last day. The highest price recorded was 2324.15, while the lowest was 2280.1. The market capitalization of Dalmia Bharat was 42,868.5 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 2424.4, and the 52-week low was 1478.05. The BSE volume for the day was 6720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Today :Dalmia Bharat closed today at ₹2315, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2293

Dalmia Bharat stock closed at 2315 today, with a net change of 22 and a percent change of 0.96 compared to yesterday's closing price of 2293. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST Dalmia Bharat share price live: Today's Price range

Dalmia Bharat stock reached a low of 2283.35 and a high of 2374.6 during the current day's trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2320.0 as against previous close of 2287.7

Dalmia Bharat stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2325.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 2328.15, and the offer price is 2329.75. The offer quantity is 500 shares, while the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2196500.

16 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Dalmia Bharat Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Dalmia Bharat Ltd stock is 1476.05, while the 52-week high price is 2424.75.

16 Oct 2023, 03:05 PM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Today :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2328, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹2293

The current data for Dalmia Bharat stock shows that the stock price is 2328, with a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.53% or 35. Overall, this suggests that Dalmia Bharat stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

16 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for Dalmia Bharat

Top active call options for Dalmia Bharat at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 22.5 (+19.68%) & 65.0 (+28.08%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dalmia Bharat at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.05 (-60.17%) & 2.3 (-56.6%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Dalmia Bharat share price update :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2332.7, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹2293

The current stock price of Dalmia Bharat is 2332.7, showing a 1.73% increase from the previous day. This represents a net change of 39.7 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST Dalmia Bharat share price live: Today's Price range

Dalmia Bharat stock reached a low of 2283.35 and a high of 2374.6 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2320.0 as against previous close of 2287.7

Dalmia Bharat is currently trading at a spot price of 2344.55. The bid price is 2347.6 and the offer price is 2349.95. The offer quantity is 1000 shares and the bid quantity is 500 shares. The open interest stands at 2174000.

16 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2339, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹2293

The current stock price of Dalmia Bharat is 2339, which represents a 2.01% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 46 points.

Click here for Dalmia Bharat Board Meetings

16 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Dalmia Bharat

Top active call options for Dalmia Bharat at 16 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.75 (+26.33%) & 66.9 (+31.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dalmia Bharat at 16 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.0 (-58.66%) & 2.4 (-54.72%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Dalmia Bharat share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dalmia Bharat stock today was 2283.35, while the high price reached 2374.6.

16 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST ACC, Ambuja, Shree Cement, UltraTech's share prices gain encouraged by Dalmia Bharat's better than expected Q2 results

Share prices of ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement gained in morning trades on Monday as better than expected operating performance and Q2 results by Dalmia Bharat lifted sentiments. Dalmia's Ebitda Tonne at 950 in Q2FY24 improved over 875 in Q1FY24 and 653 in Q2FY23

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/acc-ambuja-shree-cement-ultratechs-share-prices-gain-encouraged-by-dalmia-bharats-better-than-expected-q2-results-11697438678443.html

16 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2337.4, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹2293

The current stock price of Dalmia Bharat is 2337.4, with a percent change of 1.94 and a net change of 44.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.94% and the net change is an increase of 44.4.

Click here for Dalmia Bharat AGM

16 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Dalmia Bharat Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2320.0 as against previous close of 2287.7

Dalmia Bharat's spot price is currently at 2318.35, with a bid price of 2323.15 and an offer price of 2325.7. The offer quantity is 500 shares, while the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 2,175,000, indicating strong investor interest.

16 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Dalmia Bharat share price NSE Live :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2304.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2293

The current price of Dalmia Bharat stock is 2304.35, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 11.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Dalmia Bharat share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Dalmia Bharat stock was 2283.35 and the high price was 2374.6.

16 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Top active options for Dalmia Bharat

Top active call options for Dalmia Bharat at 16 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.1 (-14.36%) & 49.45 (-2.56%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dalmia Bharat at 16 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 44.25 (-29.65%) & 3.15 (-40.57%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price update :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2300.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2293

The current data of Dalmia Bharat stock shows that the stock price is 2300.65. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by 7.65.

16 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2320.0 as against previous close of 2287.7

Dalmia Bharat, a leading cement manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of 2291.6. The bid price stands at 2295.05, with a bid quantity of 500 shares, while the offer price is 2296.0, with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 2,170,000 shares, indicating strong market participation.

16 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Dalmia Bharat reached a low of 2283.35 and a high of 2374.6 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2299, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2293

Dalmia Bharat stock is currently trading at a price of 2299, with a percent change of 0.26. The net change in the stock's price is 6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's price.

Click here for Dalmia Bharat Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Dalmia Bharat

Top active call options for Dalmia Bharat at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.6 (-6.38%) & 53.05 (+4.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dalmia Bharat at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 46.75 (-25.68%) & 4.85 (-8.49%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Dalmia Bharat's share price rises up to 3.5% post its Q2 results beat analysts expectations on lower costs

Dalmia Bharat Q2 net profit grew 167% and were helped by improving operating performance. The lower costs helped and Dalmia Bharat's per tonne profitability at 950 improved over 875 seen in the previous quarter and 653 in the year-ago quarter, as per analyst’s calculations.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/dalmia-bharats-share-price-rise-up-to-3-5-post-its-q2-performance-beats-analysts-expectations-on-lower-costs-11697430532562.html

16 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Today :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2305.35, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2293

The current stock price of Dalmia Bharat is 2305.35 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 12.35. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.54% and the price has increased by 12.35.

16 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price live: Today's Price range

Dalmia Bharat stock had a low price of 2292.35 and a high price of 2374.6 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Dalmia Bharat October futures opened at 2320.0 as against previous close of 2287.7

Dalmia Bharat stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2359.35. The bid price is 2363.7 and the offer price is 2366.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for the stock is 2253500.

16 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Dalmia Bharat Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price NSE Live :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2357.4, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹2293

Dalmia Bharat stock has experienced a percent change of 2.81 and a net change of 64.4, resulting in the stock price being 2357.4.

16 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Today :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2312, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹2293

The current price of Dalmia Bharat stock is 2312, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 19. This means that the stock has increased by 0.83% or 19 compared to the previous trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat closed at ₹2301.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dalmia Bharat had a volume of 6720 shares and closed at a price of 2301.8.

