Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat sees upward movement in trading today

1 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Dalmia Bharat stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 2293 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2315 per share. Investors should monitor Dalmia Bharat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dalmia Bharat

On the last day, Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at 2315.3 and closed at 2293. The stock reached a high of 2374.6 and a low of 2283.35. The company's market capitalization is 43413.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2424.4 and the 52-week low is 1478.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 27833 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Today :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2315, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2293

The current stock price of Dalmia Bharat is 2315, which represents a 0.96% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 22 points.

17 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat closed at ₹2293 on last trading day

On the last day, Dalmia Bharat had a trading volume of 27,833 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,293.

