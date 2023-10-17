Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat sees upward movement in trading today

On the last day, Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at ₹2315.3 and closed at ₹2293. The stock reached a high of ₹2374.6 and a low of ₹2283.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹43413.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2424.4 and the 52-week low is ₹1478.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 27833 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.