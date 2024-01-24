Dalmia Bharat Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Dalmia Bharat Share Price Today : Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at ₹2200.05 and closed at ₹2206.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2214.1, while the lowest price recorded was ₹2101.65. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹39,748.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2428.85 and ₹1675, respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 13,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.