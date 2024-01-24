Hello User
Dalmia Bharat Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Dalmia Bharat stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.96 %. The stock closed at 2206.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2119.4 per share. Investors should monitor Dalmia Bharat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dalmia Bharat Stock Price Today

Dalmia Bharat Share Price Today : Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at 2200.05 and closed at 2206.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 2214.1, while the lowest price recorded was 2101.65. The market capitalization of the company stands at 39,748.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2428.85 and 1675, respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 13,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Dalmia Bharat had a volume of 13,253 shares and closed at a price of 2,206.85.

