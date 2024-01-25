Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat's stock sees positive trading

Dalmia Bharat Share Price Today : On the last day, Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at ₹2117.35 and closed at ₹2109.95. The stock had a high of ₹2174.95 and a low of ₹2072.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹40566.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2428.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1675. The stock had a trading volume of 8498 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Dalmia Bharat is ₹2194.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.92, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 41.45, which means that the stock has increased by ₹41.45.
On the last day of trading for Dalmia Bharat on the BSE, a total of 8,498 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹2,109.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!