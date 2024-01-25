Hello User
Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat's stock sees positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dalmia Bharat stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 2153.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2194.7 per share. Investors should monitor Dalmia Bharat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dalmia Bharat Stock Price Today

Dalmia Bharat Share Price Today : On the last day, Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at 2117.35 and closed at 2109.95. The stock had a high of 2174.95 and a low of 2072.5. The company's market capitalization is 40566.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2428.85, while the 52-week low is 1675. The stock had a trading volume of 8498 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Today :Dalmia Bharat trading at ₹2194.7, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹2153.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Dalmia Bharat is 2194.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.92, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 41.45, which means that the stock has increased by 41.45.

25 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat closed at ₹2109.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dalmia Bharat on the BSE, a total of 8,498 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2,109.95.

