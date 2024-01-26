Hello User
Dalmia Bharat Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Trade
Dalmia Bharat stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 2.35 %. The stock closed at 2153.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2203.75 per share. Investors should monitor Dalmia Bharat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dalmia Bharat Stock Price Today

Dalmia Bharat Share Price Today : Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at 2196.35 and closed at 2153.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 2219.9, while the lowest price was 2143.45. The company's market capitalization is currently 41,330.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2428.85, and the 52-week low is 1675. The stock had a trading volume of 475,375 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:29 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat closed at ₹2153.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dalmia Bharat had a BSE volume of 475,375 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,153.25.

